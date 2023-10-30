BRS MP stabbed during poll campaign in T'gana

BRS MP stabbed during poll campaign in T'ganaOctober 30, 2023 14:53
Kotha Prabhakar Reddy campaigning in Telangana
Ruling BRS MP K Prabhakar Reddy stabbed during a poll campaign in Siddipet district of Telangana on Monday, says the police.
Kotha Prabhakar Reddy is an MP from KCR's party. He has been hospitalised.
TOP STORIES
SC says transfer of Rs 338cr established, rejects Sisodia's bail plea
The bench said that in the verdict it has referred to the arguments and some of the legal questions which arose but were not answered. "Most of them are not answered and if they have been answered, they have been answered in a very...