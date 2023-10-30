RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


BRS MP stabbed during poll campaign in T'gana
October 30, 2023  14:53
Kotha Prabhakar Reddy campaigning in Telangana
Kotha Prabhakar Reddy campaigning in Telangana
Ruling BRS MP K Prabhakar Reddy stabbed during a poll campaign in Siddipet district of Telangana on Monday, says the police. 

Kotha Prabhakar Reddy is an MP from KCR's party. He has been hospitalised.
