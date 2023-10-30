20 injured as protestors storm Russian airport





According to the local Ministry of Health, 10 people are in hospitals, with two of them in critical condition.





"Doctors from republican hospitals are treating ten injured in the incident at Makhachkala airport. There are moderate to severe injuries among both police officers and civilians. Two people are in critical condition. Doctors are doing everything they can to save their patients' lives. Over ten more people with minor injuries sought outpatient medical care," TASS quoted the Russian Health Ministry. Police in Russia's Dagestan have arrested multiple rioters who stormed the runway at Makhachkala airport on Sunday.





"After unidentified persons appeared in the landing area of the Makhachkala airport it was decided to temporarily close the airport for arrivals and departures," it said. "Flights that were to land in Makhachkala have been directed to other airports." the Russian Aviation authority said.

More than 20 people were injured when protesters stormed a Russian Makhachkala airport in Dagestan, including police and civilians, TASS reported.