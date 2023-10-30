RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
15 hurt as gunman opens fire at Chicago Halloween party
October 30, 2023  17:28
File image
File image
At least 15 people were shot at, including two who were critically injured, when a gunman opened fire during a Halloween celebration in Chicago, CNN reported on Monday. 

The victims, as reported by Chicago police in a news release, consist of six women and nine men aged between 26 and 53. Two of them are still in critical condition. 

Shortly after 1 a.m. (local time), Chicago officers responded to a report of gunfire and found a man firing a weapon into the location where a gathering was taking place, as stated in the news release. 

"The offender fled on foot and was placed into custody by responding officers a short distance away," the police said. 

The alleged shooter was found in possession of a handgun when he was apprehended by the police and was subsequently taken in for questioning, CNN reported, citing a news release. 

The release mentioned that detectives are continuing their investigation into the shooting, and as of Sunday morning, "there is no further information" available. 

Earlier on Sunday, at least one person was killed and two more were left injured after a shooting incident in Laurel, Delaware in the US, informed the police. 

This came after the shooting rampage in Maine on October 26, which left at least 18 dead and 13 wounded. 

Robert Card, the suspect in the incident, was found dead 48 hours later on Friday night. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Day after targeting cop, terrorists gun down worker from UP in J-K's Pulwama
Day after targeting cop, terrorists gun down worker from UP in J-K's Pulwama

A day after targeting a police officer, terrorists on Monday shot dead a labourer from Uttar Pradesh in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

BRS MP stabbed during Telangana election campaign
BRS MP stabbed during Telangana election campaign

TV footage showed Prabhakar Reddy pressing the stab wound on his stomach (to stop the bleeding) while sitting in a vehicle.

Maratha quota protesters torch homes of 2 MLAs, civic office
Maratha quota protesters torch homes of 2 MLAs, civic office

A group of Maratha reservation activists torched the first floor of the Majalgaon Municipal Council building and vandalised it in Maharashtra's Beed district, soon after setting on fire the residence of local NCP MLA Prakash Solanke on...

How SKY mastered the art of tackling spin in ODIs
How SKY mastered the art of tackling spin in ODIs

Suryakumar Yadav's superior performance will put Shreyas Iyer's slot in the team in danger once Hardik Pandya is back.

Box Office: Tejas Flops! 12th Fail May Just Pass
Box Office: Tejas Flops! 12th Fail May Just Pass

It was a poor weekend at the box office.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances