Vikram announces new film with SU Arun Kumar
October 29, 2023  11:52
Superstar Vikram has announced his 62nd feature film project, which will be directed by Chithha filmmaker SU Arun Kumar. 

The project will be bankrolled by Riya Shibu's HR Pictures, who have earlier produced films such as Thugs and Mumbaikar

GV Prakash Kumar is attached to compose the soundtrack of the movie. Vikram shared the announcement video on his official page on X. 

"Thrilled to unveil the much-awaited announcement video of my upcoming film alongside the incredible talents of #SUArunKumar , @gvprakashmusical and @hr_pictures... Brace yourselves," the actor posted on Saturday. 

According to the makers, the movie will soon start filming. Vikram most recently featured in Mani Ratnam's two-part magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan. 

He will next be seen in action spy film "Dhruva Natchathiram: Chapter One Yuddha Kaandam", set to arrive in theatres on November 24. 

He is also awaiting the release of Thangalaan with director Pa Ranjith. 

The film will hit the theatres worldwide on January 26, 2024. -- PTI
