Veteran RSS leader, ideologue R Hari dies





The 93-year-old RSS pracharak was also an ideologue, a prolific author and a social activist. Ranga Hari, popularly known as Hari 'Eattan' (elder brother) or Hariji among Sangh workers, was a revered leader and thinker who had dedicated his life to the Sangh Parivar and the propagation of its ideology.





He was the first pracharak from the state to assume the top leadership position in the RSS.





Hari, who hailed from Ernakulam district in the state, had been an active participant of RSS programmes and activities since his college days.





A postgraduate in Sanskrit, he eventually became a full-time Sangh worker in the later years of his life.





He also helmed the publication Kurukshetra, a prominent Sangh journal. -- PTI

Veteran Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leader and former boudhik pramukh of the organisation R Hari died at a private hospital in Kochi following age-related ailments, RSS sources said.