Teenage cousins held for shooting at teacher in UP's Kanpur





Police commissioner Ramkrishana Swarnkar said, "One of the juveniles was hurt by his chemistry teacher, Vikas Tiwari, who had embarrassed him by scolding and beating him in the class on Thursday."





The boy made a plan with his cousin to attack the teacher.





According to police, the cousins, 15 and 16 years old, got hold of a country-made pistol and reached their school around 7.30 am on Friday and waited for Tiwari to arrive.





"When Tiwari reached the school, the two shot at him, but Tiwari survived the attack with some injuries," said the officer.





A few hours after the incident, police apprehended both the minors and also arrested two of their relatives, Vivek and Indresh Yadav, who had helped them hide. -- PTI

