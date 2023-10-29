RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


One killed, eight injured after shooting incident at party in US
October 29, 2023  18:17
File image
At least one person was killed and eight others were left injured in a shooting incident at a party in Indianapolis, Indiana during the early hours of Sunday, CNN reported citing officials. 

This is the second shooting incident in the US within a span of a week after the deadly Maine rampage which killed 16 people. 

Indianapolis Metropolitan police department officer Samone Burris said that the officers had reached the scene after getting reports of a large party after midnight when they heard shots being fired and saw a large crowd fleeing the area. 

She informed that one female, believed to be an adult, was declared dead at the scene, and several others were taken to area hospitals. 

The deceased has still not been identified, CNN reported. 

The victims are in the range of 16 to 22 years old, Burris said, warning that the details are preliminary. 

However, it still remains unclear what led up to the gunfire, or how many people opened fire. 

"Several people have been detained and investigators are still working to determine their exact involvement in this incident," Burris said, adding that multiple firearms have been located, CNN reported. 

Further details are awaited in the case. Earlier on October 26, a shooting rampage in Maine left at least 18 dead and 13 wounded. -- ANI
