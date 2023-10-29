RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


One injured as two groups clash in Bihar's Purnea district
October 29, 2023  22:49
A person was injured following a clash between members of two groups in Bihar's Purnea district on Sunday over a controversial Instagram post on the Israel-Hamas conflict, the police said. 

The incident took place at Champa Nagar area around 6 am, the police said, adding traffic came to a standstill for several hours as protesters hit the streets and burnt tyres and shouted slogans against the police for not arresting the person who made the post. 

Finally, senior police officials reached the spot and asked the protestors to clear the road. 

Later in the day, the police arrested the man responsible for the post. 

In a post on X, Purnea police said, "One person sustained minor injury following a clash between members of two groups in Champa Nagar area after a controversial Instagram post pertaining to Israel. The police have arrested the person who made the Instagram post". -- PTI
