RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
On day one...: Trump pledges to revive Muslim ban
October 29, 2023  10:55
image
Former United States President Donald Trump has vowed to revive a controversial travel ban on people from some Muslim-majority countries if he is elected to a second White House term.

While speaking at the annual summit of the Republican Jewish Coalition on Saturday, Trump, 77, said: "You remember the travel ban?"

"On day one, I will restore our travel ban. We had a travel ban because we didn't want people coming into our country who really love the idea of blowing our country up."

He said the travel ban imposed during his administration was an amazing success. 

"We didn't have one incident in four years because we kept bad people the hell out of our country. We kept them out. We didn't have one, not one instance," Trump, the front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination, said.

In 2017, at the start of Trump's presidency, he imposed sweeping restrictions on the entry of travellers from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Yemen and, initially, Iraq and Sudan. 
 
The White House immediately slammed the former president.
"In 2020, President (Joe) Biden decried the unconscionable' rise in Islamophobia which he called a pernicious disease' and was proud to overturn the vile, un-American Muslim ban enacted by his predecessor," White House spokesperson Andrew Bates said.

"The need to come together against rancid hate is more pressing now than ever, as American Muslims and Arab Americans increasingly find themselves the targets of appalling smears and heartbreaking violence including the barbaric killing of a 6-year-old child," he said.

In office, President Biden has taken unprecedented action against Islamophobia, and more will follow, Bates said. 

"These disgraceful attacks against Arab Americans and the Muslim community are the opposite of what we stand for as a country, and they must be forcefully condemned by all Americans who, like President Biden, believe in human dignity. The spike in Islamophobic incidents is a direct attack on the character of our nation. It's critical that we give hate no safe harbour," he said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

One killed, over 20 hurt in blast at convention centre in Kerala
One killed, over 20 hurt in blast at convention centre in Kerala

People who were present at the convention centre told media that the first blast occurred in the middle of a prayer.

Our worst World Cup performance: Bangladesh skipper
Our worst World Cup performance: Bangladesh skipper

A chaotic buildup could be the reason for Bangladesh's "worst ever" World Cup campaign, lamented skipper Shakib Al Hasan, after they cut a sorry figure in an 87-run defeat to the Netherlands and suffered their fifth loss on the trot in...

Vaishali beats former World chess champ Muzychuk
Vaishali beats former World chess champ Muzychuk

India's R Vaishali crashed through the defenses of former World champion Mariya Muzychuk of Ukraine to move to 3.5 points after the fourth round of FIDE women's Grand Swiss, a part of the World Chess Championship cycle.

Friends Star Matthew Perry Found Dead
Friends Star Matthew Perry Found Dead

Matthew Perry's role of Chandler Bing in 'Friends' made him extremely popular.

World Cup 2023: Australia, NZ set for semis?
World Cup 2023: Australia, NZ set for semis?

Five-time champions Australia continued their march towards the World Cup semi-finals after a narrow five-run victory against New Zealand.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances