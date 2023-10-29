RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


MLAs disqualification row: Ahead of hearing in SC, Maha Speaker heads to Delhi
October 29, 2023  13:53
Maharashtra assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar on Sunday left for New Delhi where he is scheduled to attend a couple of meetings, including one with Solicitor General Tushar Mehta. 

Notably, the Supreme Court on October 17 granted Narwekar a final opportunity to give it a realistic time-frame for deciding the cross-petitions filed by rival factions of the Shiv Sena seeking disqualification of each other's MLAs following a split in the party. 

The apex court said the disqualification petitions have to be adjudicated expeditiously and posted the matter for hearing on October 30. 

Speaking to reporters at the Mumbai airport on Sunday while leaving for the national capital, Narwekar said, "There are a couple of meetings scheduled in Delhi, including one with the Solicitor General. It is a scheduled visit to Delhi." 

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday pleas filed by the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena and the Sharad Pawar bloc of the NCP, seeking a direction to Narwekar to expeditiously decide disqualification petitions against some MLAs. 

Asked about it, Narwekar said, "I will take legal advice and then decide over it.' 

To a query on notices to NCP MLAs over the disqualification petitions, the speaker said, "It was part of the procedure. I issued the notices after scrutiny of the submitted disqualification petitions was over." PTI
