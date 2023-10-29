RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Maratha quota: Shinde Sena MP Hemant Patil resigns
October 29, 2023  19:48
Shiv Sena MP from the Hingoli Hemant Patil
Shiv Sena leader Hemant Patil on Sunday resigned from the post of MP over the ongoing Maratha reservation movement in the state. 

He has sent his resignation to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. 

He is an MP from the Hingoli Lok Sabha constituency. 

"The issue of reservation for the Maratha community in Maharashtra has been pending for many years, the sentiments of the community are very strong on this issue, I have been actively fighting for the farmers for the Maratha community for many years. I am supporting the movement, I am resigning from my post for reservation," Hemant Patil said. 

Earlier, activist Manoj Jarange, who is observing an indefinite fast demanding reservation for the Maratha community, issued a warning that a series of hunger strikes will commence in every village across Maharashtra from October 29 if the government does not promptly grant the reservation. 

Maratha Kranti Morcha also staged a protest at Mumbai's Ghatkopar showing their support for Jarange Patil. 

Maratha Kranti Morcha stated this protest or the hunger strike will continue across the state in different districts to show our support to Jarange Patil. -- PTI
