Man held in Raj for sharing strategic info with ISI
October 29, 2023  22:32
The Rajasthan police has arrested a man for allegedly sharing strategic information after he was caught in the honey trap of Pakistani intelligence agency ISI, the police said on Sunday. 

Additional DGP (intelligence) S Sengathir said that during the continuous monitoring of the activities of ISI, it came to light Narendra Kumar, a resident of Anandgarh Khajuwala located near the India-Pakistan International Border in Bikaner, had contacted Pakistani intelligence agency through social media and was in constant touch with two female handlers and was sharing strategic information. 

Sengathir said that during the interrogation Narendra Kumar said that about two years ago, he came in contact with an account running in the name of "Poonam Bajwa" on Facebook. 

Describing herself as a resident of Bhatinda, Poonam claimed she was working as a data entry operator in the BSF. 

He said Poonam befriended Narendra and lured him for marriage in the future and they shared their WhatsApp numbers. 

While being in constant touch with Narendra, Poonam used to demand sensitive information about the situation on the international border like road bridges, BSF posts, towers, photographs of Army vehicles, and photographs and videos of restricted places. -- PTI
