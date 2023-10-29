RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Man found hanging at his house in Guj; 'suicide note' names Congress MLA
October 29, 2023  18:05
image
The body of a 28-year-old man was found hanging at his residence at Chorwad village in Gujarat's Junagadh district which police suspect is a case of suicide, an official said on Sunday. 

A purported suicide note found in the possession of the deceased stated that he was taking the extreme step due to his in-laws and a Congress MLA. 

Police inspector KM Gadhvi said the body of Nitin Parmar was found hanging from the ceiling of his house on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. 

"Prima facie it is a case of suicide. The postmortem report to ascertain the exact cause of his death is awaited. The suicide note is under forensic investigation," Gadhvi said. 

He said the police also recovered a purported suicide note from Parmar's possession which mentioned three names, including his father-in-law and mother-in-law, and MLA Vimal Chudasama. 

Acknowledging that the deceased Parmar was his relative, Chudasama alleged it seemed to be a case of murder but shown as suicide in a conspiracy to defame him. 

"The man who mentioned my name in the suicide note has not interacted with me in the last two years. He is the son of my aunt. Looking at the injury marks on his body, his family believes that he has been murdered. I think the suicide note is a conspiracy against me. The letter is not in his handwriting. This is a conspiracy by my competitor to defame me," the Congress MLA told reporters. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Man claiming Jehovah's Witnesses ties surrenders for blasts: Kerala police
Man claiming Jehovah's Witnesses ties surrenders for blasts: Kerala police

The officer said that the man surrendered at Kodakara police station in the morning, claiming he was the one who set off the blasts.

World Cup PIX: England's dominance put India in a tight spot
World Cup PIX: England's dominance put India in a tight spot

IMAGES from the World Cup match played between India and England in Lucknow on Sunday

Telangana polls: We will field properly and win on this pitch, says Azhar
Telangana polls: We will field properly and win on this pitch, says Azhar

Asked about him sticking with the Congress since he got the parliamentary polls ticket from Moradabad in 2009, he said loyalty is very important to him since the beginning.

In Pictures - Cricket fever hits an all-time high in Lucknow
In Pictures - Cricket fever hits an all-time high in Lucknow

With over 50,000 ardent fans proudly sporting their Team India jerseys, the atmosphere was electric as they rallied behind skipper Rohit Sharma and his team

Woman killed, 36 hurt in triple blasts at Christian meet in Kerala
Woman killed, 36 hurt in triple blasts at Christian meet in Kerala

People who were present at the convention centre told media that the first blast occurred in the middle of a prayer.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances