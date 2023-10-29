RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar diagnosed with dengue, advised rest
October 29, 2023  12:16
image
Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has been diagnosed with dengue and has been advised medical guidance and rest for the next few days, leader of the rebel Nationalist Congress Party's faction Praful Patel said on Sunday. 

The NCP leader (Ajit Pawar faction) said that after recovering fully, the Maharashtra deputy chief minister will be back in full force to continue his dedicated public duties. 

Taking to social media platform, X, Patel said, "Contrary to speculative media reports suggesting that Shri Ajit Pawar is not attending public events, I would like to clarify that he has been diagnosed with dengue since yesterday and has been advised medical guidance and rest for the next few days. Shri Ajit Pawar remains committed to his public service responsibilities. Once he has fully recovered, he will be back in full force to continue his dedicated public duties." 

Earlier in July this year, Ajit Pawar after engineering a split in NCP, took oath as Maharashtra deputy chief minister with eight other party legislators also joining the Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde-led National Democratic Alliance government in the state. -- ANI
