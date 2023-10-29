RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Lankan navy nabs 37 TN fishermen; Stalin writes to Jaishankar seeking lasting solutions
October 29, 2023  17:07
As many as 37 Tamil Nadu fishermen were arrested and five of their fishing trawlers were seized by the Sri Lankan navy after they allegedly strayed into Lankan territorial waters, a fisheries official here said on Sunday. 

The men were apprehended during an operation by the Lankan navy on Saturday night. 

This month alone, 10 fishing boats and 64 fishermen from the state have been apprehended by the Sri Lankan navy. 

Taking up the issue with the Centre, Chief Minister M K Stalin urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to initiate necessary steps to secure the release all the fishermen and their fishing boats. 

Drawing the Central minister's attention to the apprehension of the 37 fishermen along with their five fishing boats by the Sri Lankan navy on October 28, the chief minister said, "As you are aware, our fishermen are solely dependent on their fishing activity for livelihood and these frequent arrests are causing immense distress and suffering to the fishermen community." 

In a letter to Jaishankar on Sunday, a copy of which was made available to the media in Chennai, Stalin said such acts of the Sri Lankan navy have put pressure on fishermen communities in the state, and instilled panic into their minds. -- PTI
