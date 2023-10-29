Kerala CM slams Union minister for social media posts over triple blasts at Christian meet





Without naming Chandrasekhar, he, during a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram, sought to know based on what information the Union minister made such remarks against him and how a person holding a responsible position could come out with such statements while the investigation was going on.





During the brief press meet held at the Secretariat complex here, the CM also read out the English and Malayalam statements by Chandrasekhar posted on his X handle.





"Dirty shameless appeasement politics by a discredited CM (and HM) @pinarayivijayan besieged by corruption charges. Sitting in Delhi and protesting against Israel, when in Kerala open calls by Terrorist Hamas for Jihad is causing attacks and bomb blasts on innocent Christians," the minister posted on social media earlier in the day after the reports about the multiple blasts came out.





Vijayan alleged the statements were the reflection of an absolute communal outlook. -- PTI

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday slammed senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar for his social media posts criticising him over a blast at a convention centre in Kalamassery, saying it was part of his communal stand.