Kerala blasts: Police warn of action over fake social med posts





"Action will be taken against those spreading fake news," Kerala police chief Shaik Darvesh Saheb said in a statement.





He said that the police have intensified round-the-clock surveillance on social media to detect accounts spreading such fake messages.





It is pertinent to note, that a man has surrendered before the Kerala police in connection with the serial blasts that occurred on Sunday morning, said Kerala ADGP (law and order) MR Ajith Kumar.





The alleged accused have been identified as Dominic Martin claiming that he belonged to the same group of sabha.





"One person has surrendered in Kodakra police station, in Thrissur Rural, claiming that he has done it. His name is Dominic Martin and he claims that he belonged to the same group. We are verifying it. We are looking into all aspects of this case...The blast took place in the central part of the hall," Ajith Kumar said on the blasts. -- ANI

