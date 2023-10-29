RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Kerala blast: Security beefed up for Delhi churches
October 29, 2023  15:03
File image
File image
Security was beefed-up around churches and at metro stations in the national capital in the wake of the Kerala convention centre blast on Sunday. 

A senior police officer, who requested anonymity, said security has been tightened across main markets, churches, metro stations, bus stands, railway stations, and other public places. 

"Teams have been informed to put barricades on the border area from Uttar Pradesh Side and Haryana side. Police in civil dress, riders and PCRs have been asked to stay on alert and not to ignore any information they receive," the officer said. 

"We are already keeping strict vigil in overcrowded markets. Extra platoon deployment has already been done considering the festival season," the person said. 

On Sunday, a blast ripped through a convention centre in Kerala's Kalamassery, killing a woman and wounding 36 others. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Israel conducts airstrikes on 450 Hamas sites in Gaza; increases ground forces
Israel conducts airstrikes on 450 Hamas sites in Gaza; increases ground forces

Forces are also operating deeper in the enclave than they have since the start of the war.

World Cup: Another major injury blow for Sri Lanka
World Cup: Another major injury blow for Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka were dealt another injury blow at the World Cup with seamer Lahiru Kumara ruled out of the rest of the tournament due to a left thigh muscle injury.

Iran warns Israel of possible action, says regime crossed red lines
Iran warns Israel of possible action, says regime crossed red lines

Mentioning the recent attacks on US forces in Syria and Iraq, he added, "The US sent messages to the Axis of Resistance but received a clear response on the battlefield."

How the markets will fare this week
How the markets will fare this week

The US Federal Reserve's interest rate decision, global cues, macroeconomic data announcements and the ongoing quarterly earnings are the major triggers that will dictate trends in stock markets this week, analysts said. Besides, the...

One killed, 36 hurt in blast at convention centre in Kerala
One killed, 36 hurt in blast at convention centre in Kerala

People who were present at the convention centre told media that the first blast occurred in the middle of a prayer.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances