Kerala blast: CM Vijayan convenes all-party meet
October 29, 2023  16:06
image
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday called for an all-party meeting in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday in the wake of a blast at a convention centre at Kalamassery in Kochi. 

One woman died and over 36 others were injured in the explosion at the convention centre on Sunday morning during a gathering of the Jehovah's Witnesses -- a Christian denomination that originated in the US in the 19th century. 

A CMO statement said here that Vijayan called for an all-party meeting on Monday at 10.00 am in the chief minister's conference hall in the secretariat complex. -- PTI
