Kerala blast: Amit Shah speaks to CM; to send NSG, NIA
October 29, 2023  12:51
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday spoke to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and took stock of the situation following a blast at a convention centre of a Christian group in Kochi, sources said. 

Teams of the anti-terror force National Security Guard and anti-terror probe agency National Investigation Agency are being sent to Kerala following a directive of the home minister to assist the state government. 

"The home minister spoke to the Kerala chief minister to take stock of the situation after the blast. The chief minister briefed the home minister about the incident," a source said. 

One person was killed and more than 20 were injured in the blast at the convention centre in Kalamassery in Kochi this morning. 

People who were present at the convention centre told reporters that the blast occurred in the middle of a prayer. -- PTI
