J-K cop playing cricket shot at by terrorists, critical
October 29, 2023  18:03
Security personnel at the attack site in Srinagar/ANI on X
A Jammu and Kashmir police officer was shot and critically wounded by terrorists in downtown Srinagar on Sunday, officials said. 

Inspector Masroor Ahmad Wani was playing cricket with local boys at the Eidgah ground when he was shot by terrorists, the officials said. 

The injured officer was rushed to a hospital. 

Doctors were attending to him and his condition was stated to be critical, they said. 

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the Kashmir zone police stated, "Terrorists fired upon & injured Inspector Masroor Ahmad near Eidgah, Srinagar. He was immediately shifted to hospital for treatment. Preliminary investigation reveals that a pistol was used in this terror crime. Area cordoned off, case registered." -- PTI
