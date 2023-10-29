RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Iran warns Israel of possible action, says regime crossed red lines
October 29, 2023  13:48
image
In the wake of ongoing retaliation from Israeli side after Hamas attacks on October 7, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Sunday warned the Israeli forces of the possible interference of other countries to take action against it and said that Israel has crossed 'red lines'. 

"Zionist regime's crimes have crossed the red lines, which may force everyone to take action. Washington asks us to not do anything, but they keep giving widespread support to Israel," he said. 

Mentioning the recent attacks on US forces in Syria and Iraq, he added, "The US sent messages to the Axis of Resistance but received a clear response on the battlefield." 

Raisi made similar comments in an interview with Al-Jazeera on Saturday night, additionally claiming that Israeli forces who had entered Gaza had been "defeated" and forced to retreat. 

As of Sunday morning, Israeli forces had seemingly not withdrawn from the positions they had reached on Friday night, with clashes reported by Palestinian media in a number of locations around the Gaza Strip, The Jerusalem Post reported. -- ANI
