RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Indian contingent departs for India-Kazakhstan joint military exercise
October 29, 2023  11:30
File image
File image
The Indian Army and Indian Air Force contingent comprising 120 personnel has departed for Kazakhstan to take part in the 7th edition of joint military 'Exercise KAZIND-2023', the ministry of defence said in a statement on Sunday.  

According to the official statement, 'Exercise KAZIND-2023' will be conducted from October 30 to November 11 at Otar in Kazakhstan and 90 personnel of the Indian Army contingent led by a Battalion from the DOGRA regiment will participate in the joint exercise.  

Moreover, the Kazakhstan contingent is mainly represented by personnel from regional command South of Kazakh ground forces and 30 personnel of air force from both sides will also participate in the current edition of the Exercise alongside the army contingents.  

The joint exercise between India and Kazakhstan was instituted as 'Exercise PRABAL DOSTYK' in the year 2016. 

After the second edition, the Exercise was upgraded to a company-level exercise and renamed as 'Exercise KAZIND'. 

The exercise has been further upgraded as a bi-service exercise this year by including the air force component, the ministry said.  

In this edition of the exercise, both sides will practice conduct of counter terrorism operations in a sub-conventional environment under the United Nations mandate. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

One killed, over 20 hurt in blast at convention centre in Kerala
One killed, over 20 hurt in blast at convention centre in Kerala

People who were present at the convention centre told media that the first blast occurred in the middle of a prayer.

Our worst World Cup performance: Bangladesh skipper
Our worst World Cup performance: Bangladesh skipper

A chaotic buildup could be the reason for Bangladesh's "worst ever" World Cup campaign, lamented skipper Shakib Al Hasan, after they cut a sorry figure in an 87-run defeat to the Netherlands and suffered their fifth loss on the trot in...

Vaishali beats former World chess champ Muzychuk
Vaishali beats former World chess champ Muzychuk

India's R Vaishali crashed through the defenses of former World champion Mariya Muzychuk of Ukraine to move to 3.5 points after the fourth round of FIDE women's Grand Swiss, a part of the World Chess Championship cycle.

Friends Star Matthew Perry Found Dead
Friends Star Matthew Perry Found Dead

Matthew Perry's role of Chandler Bing in 'Friends' made him extremely popular.

World Cup 2023: Australia, NZ set for semis?
World Cup 2023: Australia, NZ set for semis?

Five-time champions Australia continued their march towards the World Cup semi-finals after a narrow five-run victory against New Zealand.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances