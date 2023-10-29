Indian contingent departs for India-Kazakhstan joint military exercise





According to the official statement, 'Exercise KAZIND-2023' will be conducted from October 30 to November 11 at Otar in Kazakhstan and 90 personnel of the Indian Army contingent led by a Battalion from the DOGRA regiment will participate in the joint exercise.





Moreover, the Kazakhstan contingent is mainly represented by personnel from regional command South of Kazakh ground forces and 30 personnel of air force from both sides will also participate in the current edition of the Exercise alongside the army contingents.





The joint exercise between India and Kazakhstan was instituted as 'Exercise PRABAL DOSTYK' in the year 2016.





After the second edition, the Exercise was upgraded to a company-level exercise and renamed as 'Exercise KAZIND'.





The exercise has been further upgraded as a bi-service exercise this year by including the air force component, the ministry said.





In this edition of the exercise, both sides will practice conduct of counter terrorism operations in a sub-conventional environment under the United Nations mandate. -- ANI

