IED device caused blast in Kochi, says Kerala DGP
October 29, 2023  14:13
image
The blast at a convention centre near Kochi in Kerala on Sunday that claimed one life and injured 36 others was caused due to an improvised explosive device, state DGP Shaik Darvesh Saheb said. 

The state police chief told reporters here that according to the preliminary probe the blast occurred due to an IED. 

"We are examining it," he said. 

"This morning at 9.40 am approximately, there was an explosion in Zamrah International Convention Centre in Kalamassery in which one person died and 36 people are undergoing treatment as per our information," the DGP said. 

However, there were conflicting reports about the number of blasts as state Ministers VN Vasavan and Antony Raju said there were two blasts, while Congress MP from Ernakulam, Hibi Eden, said there were multiple blasts according to one of his friends who attended the convention. 

"What they have told us is that there were two blasts according to the initial findings," the ministers said. 

On being asked whether it was a terror attack, the DGP said he cannot say anything at this stage. 

"Only after the investigation can I confirm the details. We are examining all the angles. We will find out who is behind this and will take stringent action against them," the top police official said. -- PTI
