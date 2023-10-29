RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Heroin worth Rs 5 cr coming from Manipur seized in Assam, 1 arrested
October 29, 2023  13:09
File image
File image
Heroin worth more than Rs 5 crore was seized while being transported from Manipur in Karbi Anglong district of Assam and one person was arrested, the police said on Sunday. 

Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted the vehicle at the Lahorijan outpost area on Saturday night. 

"After a thorough search of the vehicle, we recovered a huge quantity of drugs, and arrested one peddler, who hails from Manipur," superintendent of police Sanjib Kumar Saikia said. 

Hailing the police operation, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in a post on X said that the police recovered 50 soap boxes, containing 637.28 grams of heroin. 

When contacted, a senior Assam police official said that the total value of the seized drugs will be nearly Rs 5.1 crore as per Narcotics Control Bureau standards. -- PTI
