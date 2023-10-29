RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


'Friends' star Matthew Perry found dead at his home
October 29, 2023  08:17
Matthew Perry, who starred as Chandler Bing in the hit series 'Friends,' was found dead in a hot tub at his Los Angeles residence on Saturday, according to media reports.

He was 54.

Matthew Perry rose to fame for his iconic role as Chandler Bing on the television series "Friends." 

Perry's portrayal of the sarcastic and endearing Chandler made him a household name. 

He earned critical acclaim for his performance and several award nominations during the show's run.
