DCW notice to police over sale of goddesses picture
October 29, 2023  11:46
The Delhi Commission for Women has issued a notice to the Delhi police after it received a complaint regarding objectionable pictures of Hindu goddesses being sold on the internet, according to an official statement. 

"The complainant has alleged that some persons are selling online pornographic pictures of Hindu goddesses and that he has been receiving some email regarding the same. The alleged email also contains some sample pictures of goddesses depicted in an obscene manner," the DCW statement said. 

DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal has issued a notice to Delhi police and sought a report on the action taken in the matter. 

A senior police official said they have received the complaint and an investigation has been take up. 

The commission has sought a copy of FIR along with details of accused arrested in the matter and details of steps taken by the Delhi police to remove the content from the internet. 

"The act is extremely disrespectful and has the potential of hurting religious sentiments and causing enmity among groups. This is a very serious matter. An FIR must be registered immediately and the accused should be arrested. The objectionable content must be removed from the internet immediately," Maliwal said. -- PTI
