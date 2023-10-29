Congress high command will decide on cabinet reshuffle, not MLAs, says CM Siddaramaiah





Speaking to reporters, he said such talks were unwarranted.





To a query regarding the Congress MLAs seeking a cabinet reshuffle after 20 months to give chance to new faces, the CM wondered whether all MLAs have the same demand.





"It's all gibberish. It is the party high command that will decide and not the MLAs," he said. -- PTI

