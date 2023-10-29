RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Congress high command will decide on cabinet reshuffle, not MLAs, says CM Siddaramaiah
October 29, 2023  17:26
image
Karnataka Chief Minister on Sunday ruled out any possibility of a cabinet reshuffle, saying such decisions are taken by the Congress high command. 

Speaking to reporters, he said such talks were unwarranted. 

To a query regarding the Congress MLAs seeking a cabinet reshuffle after 20 months to give chance to new faces, the CM wondered whether all MLAs have the same demand. 

"It's all gibberish. It is the party high command that will decide and not the MLAs," he said. -- PTI
