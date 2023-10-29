BSF jawan commits suicide using service weapon in Chhattisgarh's Kanker





The incident took place on Saturday at a BSF camp in Sarangipal village under the Rowghat police station limits, around 200 km from the capital Raipur, an official said.





"Constable Balmiki Sinha of BSF's 162nd battalion shot himself with an INSAS rifle at the barrack in the camp. On hearing the gunshot, his colleagues rushed to the spot and found him lying in the pool of blood," the official said.





The deceased was a native of Riwa village in Mandir Hasaud of Raipur district.





As per preliminary information, it appears that he took the extreme step due to some issues in the family, as his wife recently died.





He had returned to duty after a two-month leave, he said.





"No suicide note was found at the scene and the investigation is underway,' the official added. -- PTI

