At least 6 killed as 2 trains collide in Andhra
October 29, 2023  21:53
At least 6 persons were killed and 25 injured, some of them critically, after two trains collided in Vizianagaram district on Sunday evening, railway officials said. 

There was an overshoot of train 08532 Visakhapatnam-Palasa Passenger with the 08504 Visakhapatnam-Rayagada Passenger, where 3 coaches were involved and about 6 persons were killed, an East Coast Railway zone official said. 

Divisional railway manager Saurabh Prasad reached the site, and rescue operations are in full swing. 

Local administration and the National Disaster Response Force were informed, seeking assistance and ambulances, and accident relief trains have reached the site, the official added. 

Expressing shock over the incident, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS jagan Mohan Reddy instructed the officials concerned to undertake rescue operations. 

He asked the officials to arrange sufficient number of ambulances to ferry the injured. -- PTI
