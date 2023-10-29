RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Ahead of SC hearing, Maha speaker heads to Delhi
October 29, 2023  10:02
image
Maharashtra assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar on Sunday left for New Delhi where he is scheduled to attend a couple of meetings, including one with Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

Notably, the Supreme Court on October 17 granted Narwekar a final opportunity to give it a realistic time-frame for deciding the cross-petitions filed by rival factions of the Shiv Sena seeking disqualification of each other's MLAs following a split in the party.
        
The apex court said the disqualification petitions have to be adjudicated expeditiously and posted the matter for hearing on October 30.

Speaking to reporters at the Mumbai airport on Sunday while leaving for the national capital, Narwekar said, "There are a couple of meetings scheduled in Delhi, including one with the Solicitor General (SG). It is a scheduled visit to Delhi."

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday pleas filed by the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena and the Sharad Pawar bloc of the NCP, seeking a direction to Narwekar to expeditiously decide disqualification petitions against some MLAs.

Asked about it, Narwekar said, "I will take legal advice and then decide over it."

To a query on notices to NCP MLAs over the disqualification petitions, the speaker said, "It was part of the procedure. I issued the notices after scrutiny of the submitted disqualification petitions was over."

On October 17, an apex court bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud said, "We are not satisfied with the time schedule. SG has apprised that during Dussehra breaks he would personally engage with the speaker so as to indicate a firm set of modalities," 
        
The apex court had earlier come down hard on the speaker over the delay in deciding the pleas filed by the Uddhav Thackeray faction for disqualification of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and several MLAs loyal to him, saying the speaker cannot defeat the orders of the top court. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Modi, Egyptian Prez discuss 'concerns' over Israel-Hamas conflict
Modi, Egyptian Prez discuss 'concerns' over Israel-Hamas conflict

'We share concerns regarding terrorism, violence and loss of civilian lives. We agree on the need for early restoration of peace and stability and facilitating humanitarian assistance'

'Friends' star Matthew Perry found dead at his home
'Friends' star Matthew Perry found dead at his home

Matthew Perry's role of Chandler Bing in 'Friends' made him extremely popular.

Leclerc takes Mexican pole in Ferrari front-row lockout
Leclerc takes Mexican pole in Ferrari front-row lockout

Charles Leclerc swept to pole position for the Mexico City Formula One Grand Prix on Saturday with Carlos Sainz qualifying second in a surprise Ferrari front-row lockout.

In Pictures - Brentford stun Chelsea; Nketiah 'tricks' for Arsenal
In Pictures - Brentford stun Chelsea; Nketiah 'tricks' for Arsenal

Images from Saturday's action in the Premier League.

The man to watch in Hardik Pandya's absence
The man to watch in Hardik Pandya's absence

Hardik Pandya will miss their World Cup match with England as he continues to recover from a left ankle injury

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances