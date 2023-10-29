RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


After lunar eclipse, temples reopen for devotees and rituals
October 29, 2023  16:25
image
After the lunar eclipse that took place on the intervening night of Saturday and Saturday, various religious activities were performed across the country at different temples. 

Devotees washed the temples at different places with holy water and offered prayers. 

The door of Tirumala Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh reopened on Sunday morning after the lunar eclipse, and the premises were washed according to Sastras. 

After cleaning the temple, devotees and priests started Suprabhata Seva. 

Temple deputy EO Lokanadam, Peskar Srihari, and other officials participated in this program. 

A significant number of devotees also arrived at Nageshwar temple to worship Lord Shiva in UP's Kanpur after the lunar eclipse on Sunday. 

Temple priest Bablu Goswami said that after the lunar eclipse, the darshan of God and charity have special significance. 

Meanwhile, devotees in Varanasi took a bath in the Ganga River after the lunar eclipse. 

Keeping in view the traditions, the doors of the temples which were closed during the Sutak period have now been opened, and people can worship as on normal days. -- ANI
