2 China-made drones recovered near IB in Punjab's Amritsar, Tarn Taran
October 29, 2023  15:59
File image
Two drones were recovered in two separate incidents near the International Border in Punjab's Amritsar and Tarn Taran districts, a BSF official said.                  
On the basis of specific information, a search operation was conducted by the Border Security Force near Daoke village in Amritsar on Sunday.                  
During the search, the BSF troops recovered a Chinese drone from a field, the official said.                  

On Saturday evening, another drone was recovered by the BSF in a joint operation with the Punjab Police in Dholan village in Tarn Taran.                  
The recovered drone was a Chinese quadcopter, the BSF official said.                  
Yet another attempt of smugglers to smuggle narcotics via drone was foiled by the BSF, the official added. -- PTI
