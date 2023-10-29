1 person surrenders for triple blasts: Kerala police





One woman died and over 45 people were injured, some seriously, in the blasts, ADGP (law and order) MR Ajith Kumar told reporters in Kochi.





The officer said that the man surrendered at Kodakara police station in the morning, claiming he was the one who set off the blasts.





"The man's name is Dominic Martin. He also gave evidence supporting his claim. We are examining it presently. We are also examining his claims and the reasons given for carrying out the act," the ADGP said.





He also said that the man also claims to be a follower of the Jehovah's Witnesses Christian religious group. -- PTI

