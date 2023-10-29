RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
1 person surrenders for triple blasts: Kerala police
October 29, 2023  16:54
image
One man, claiming to be a member of Jehovah's Witnesses, surrendered before police in Thrissur district of the state, claiming responsibility for the multiple blasts at the Christian religious gathering at Kalamassery in Kochi on Sunday morning, the police said. 

One woman died and over 45 people were injured, some seriously, in the blasts, ADGP (law and order) MR Ajith Kumar told reporters in Kochi. 

The officer said that the man surrendered at Kodakara police station in the morning, claiming he was the one who set off the blasts. 

"The man's name is Dominic Martin. He also gave evidence supporting his claim. We are examining it presently. We are also examining his claims and the reasons given for carrying out the act," the ADGP said. 

He also said that the man also claims to be a follower of the Jehovah's Witnesses Christian religious group. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Woman killed, 36 hurt in triple blasts at Christian meet in Kerala
Woman killed, 36 hurt in triple blasts at Christian meet in Kerala

People who were present at the convention centre told media that the first blast occurred in the middle of a prayer.

World Cup PIX: India struggle; England on top
World Cup PIX: India struggle; England on top

IMAGES from the World Cup match played between India and England in Lucknow on Sunday

Blast caused by IED, says Kerala DGP
Blast caused by IED, says Kerala DGP

However, there were conflicting reports about the number of blasts as state ministers VN Vasavan and Antony Raju said there were two blasts, while Congress MP from Ernakulam, Hibi Eden, said there were multiple blasts according to one of...

Why is India wearing black armbands vs England?
Why is India wearing black armbands vs England?

Team India wears black armbands in memory of Bishan Singh Bedi in World Cup clash

All I saw was a fireball in front of me: Eyewitness on deadly Kerala blast
All I saw was a fireball in front of me: Eyewitness on deadly Kerala blast

Among the distressed crowd at the venue were senior citizens, including women who had actively participated in the morning prayers.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances