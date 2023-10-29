RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
1 killed, 20 hurt in Kerala convention centre blast
October 29, 2023  11:19
A screen grab from the video of the blast site in Kochi, Kerala.
A screen grab from the video of the blast site in Kochi, Kerala.
One person died and over 20 were injured in a blast at a convention centre in Kalamassery in Kochi on Sunday morning, the police said. 

An officer of Kalamassery police said the cause of the blast or whether there was more than one was not confirmed. 

The blast reportedly occurred at a convention centre of a Christian group. He said a call was received around 9 am about the blast and seeking police assistance. 

Visuals of the incident on TV channels showed fire rescue and police personnel in large numbers evacuating people from the site. 

Disturbing visuals of the blast inside the convention centre showed multiple fires inside the hall as people were screaming in fear. 

Hundreds of people were seen outside the convention centre post the explosion. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

One killed, over 20 hurt in blast at convention centre in Kerala
One killed, over 20 hurt in blast at convention centre in Kerala

People who were present at the convention centre told media that the first blast occurred in the middle of a prayer.

Our worst World Cup performance: Bangladesh skipper
Our worst World Cup performance: Bangladesh skipper

A chaotic buildup could be the reason for Bangladesh's "worst ever" World Cup campaign, lamented skipper Shakib Al Hasan, after they cut a sorry figure in an 87-run defeat to the Netherlands and suffered their fifth loss on the trot in...

Vaishali beats former World chess champ Muzychuk
Vaishali beats former World chess champ Muzychuk

India's R Vaishali crashed through the defenses of former World champion Mariya Muzychuk of Ukraine to move to 3.5 points after the fourth round of FIDE women's Grand Swiss, a part of the World Chess Championship cycle.

Friends Star Matthew Perry Found Dead
Friends Star Matthew Perry Found Dead

Matthew Perry's role of Chandler Bing in 'Friends' made him extremely popular.

World Cup 2023: Australia, NZ set for semis?
World Cup 2023: Australia, NZ set for semis?

Five-time champions Australia continued their march towards the World Cup semi-finals after a narrow five-run victory against New Zealand.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances