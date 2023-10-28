Those of Italian origin...: Amit Shah on Gandhis

In a veiled swipe at Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said a brother and sister duo whose 'origins are in Italy' won't be able to understand the development done by the Narendra Modi government.





Addressing a public meeting at Junnardeo (ST seat) in Chhindwara district of poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, Shah said the people of the state will celebrate three Diwalis this year including the one for the Bharatiya Janata Party's victory and another for the installation of Lord Ram Lalla's idol in Ayodhya temple by PM Modi.





Chhindwara is the pocketborough of Madhya Pradesh Congress president and former chief minister Kamal Nath who is in the fray for the November 17 assembly elections.





"When the world is praising India's growth story, the Congress is unable to see any positivity in the country," the BJP MP alleged. "The brother and sister (Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi-Vadra) while roaming in poll-bound states keep asking what has been done (by the BJP-led Centre), but they won't be able to understand this (development) as their origin is in Italy. Those having their origin in India will clearly understand this," Shah said.





The BJP had often raked up the Italian origin of Sonia Gandhi, mother of Rahul and Priyanka.





"People of Madhya Pradesh will celebrate three Diwalis this year. The first one will be the festival of lights, second one is when the government will be formed in the state (after the counting of votes on December 3). A third Diwali will be celebrated when the idol of Lord Ram Lalla will be established in Ram Mandir by the hands of the prime minister," Shah said.





Targeting Rahul Gandhi, Shah said, "Rahul baba used to remark that the BJP will only talk about the temple (in Ayodhya) but won't tell its date."





"Now see, Modi ji has not only constructed the temple but has also told the date (of the consecration). Just go there for darshan and you will be satisfied," he said.





"Not only the (Ram) temple is being constructed, but Modi ji has also abrogated Article 370 (granting special status to Jammu and Kashmir), nullified triple talaq, conducted air strike and surgical strikes, launched the moon mission, and provided 33 per cent reservation to women among other things," Shah said.





By banning the 'dreaded terror organisation', the Popular Front of India, Modiji has finished all the possibilities of the emergence of terrorism in the country, the Union home minister said.





He also listed several measures undertaken by the Modi government for the uplift of tribals in the last nine years.





"In a first, a tribal woman from Odisha (Droupadi Murmu) has become the President of the country," he added.





The BJP has fielded Nathan Shah Kawreti from the Junnardeo constituency against sitting Congress MLA Sunil Uikey who had defeated the former in the past. -- PTI

