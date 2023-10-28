RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
NCP's Rohit Pawar suspends march, backs Jarange
October 28, 2023  00:52
MLA Rohit Pawar
MLA Rohit Pawar
Nationalist Congress Party MLA Rohit Pawar on Friday decided to suspend his 'Yuva Sangharsh Yatra' in support of Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange, who is on hunger strike in Jalna since October 25. 

Pawar's foot march started from Pune on October 24 and was to culminate in Nagpur during the Winter Session of the Maharashtra Legislature after covering 800 kilometres across 13 districts over 45 days. 

It is aimed at highlighting issues faced by the youth in the state. 

"Owing to the situation that is prevailing in the state (a reference to Maratha quota issue), there is need for peace. Everyone needs to come together. Those who are fighting for the youth, we have to lend our support to them. We must take care of Manoj Jarange's health. We need to work towards stopping suicides. Considering all these points, we have decided to suspend the yatra for some time," Pawar told reporters. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Shall I shoot myself too? RPF jawan asked wife after killing 4 in train
Shall I shoot myself too? RPF jawan asked wife after killing 4 in train

Her statement also mentioned that the accused had a "blood clot" in the brain and was taking medicines for the same.

Vikram lander raised dust during Moon landing, created halo
Vikram lander raised dust during Moon landing, created halo

Scientists at ISRO used the orbiter high resolution camera onboard the Chandrayaan-2 orbiter to study the lunar surface hours before and after the soft-landing of Vikram lander on the moon on August 23.

Maratha quota: Panel examining Nizam-era documents gets extension till Dec 24
Maratha quota: Panel examining Nizam-era documents gets extension till Dec 24

The development comes in the wake of an indefinite hunger strike launched by activist Manoj Jarange in Jalna district on Wednesday to demand reservation for the Maratha community.

In Pictures - What a World Cup cliffhanger in Chennai!
In Pictures - What a World Cup cliffhanger in Chennai!

South Africa broke their 24-year World Cup jinx against Pakistan with a nervy one-wicket victory and inched closer to securing a semi-final place with their fifth win in six matches.

In Pictures - South Africa edge Pakistan in thriller to go top
In Pictures - South Africa edge Pakistan in thriller to go top

IMAGES from the ICC World Cup match between Pakistan and South Africa, in Chennai, on Friday.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances