NCP's Rohit Pawar suspends march, backs Jarange





Pawar's foot march started from Pune on October 24 and was to culminate in Nagpur during the Winter Session of the Maharashtra Legislature after covering 800 kilometres across 13 districts over 45 days.





It is aimed at highlighting issues faced by the youth in the state.





"Owing to the situation that is prevailing in the state (a reference to Maratha quota issue), there is need for peace. Everyone needs to come together. Those who are fighting for the youth, we have to lend our support to them. We must take care of Manoj Jarange's health. We need to work towards stopping suicides. Considering all these points, we have decided to suspend the yatra for some time," Pawar told reporters. -- PTI

Nationalist Congress Party MLA Rohit Pawar on Friday decided to suspend his 'Yuva Sangharsh Yatra' in support of Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange, who is on hunger strike in Jalna since October 25.