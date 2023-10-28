RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Maldives arrested 12 Indian fishermen, says TN
October 28, 2023  14:39
Image only for representation
Image only for representation
As many as 12 fishermen belonging to Tamil Nadu have been arrested by the Maldives Coast Guard and steps should be taken for their release and their boat, Chief Minister M K Stalin urged the Centre on Saturday.

Writing to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Stalin said, fishermen, who had set out on October 1 for fishing from Thoothukudi district in a mechanised fishing boat were arrested by the Maldives Coast Guard on October 23, near Thinadhoo island.

'I request you to take up the matter with the Maldives authorities through appropriate diplomatic channels to secure the release of the detained fishermen and their fishing boat at the earliest,' he said.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Mission Impossible! Can struggling England stop India?
Mission Impossible! Can struggling England stop India?

India and England have played with contrasting approaches in the World Cup so far, producing contrasting results. That is unlikely to change when the teams meet in Lucknow on Sunday.

The Undeniably Charming Malaika
The Undeniably Charming Malaika

Malaika Arora took the ramp for Yaksi Deepthi Reddy and had us floored.

Shilpa's Stylish Ada!
Shilpa's Stylish Ada!

Uff! She will kill you with her looks.

Maha BJP sparks buzz with Fadnavis' 'I'll return' video; deletes later
Maha BJP sparks buzz with Fadnavis' 'I'll return' video; deletes later

The Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday posted a four-year-old video of its leader and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis announcing that he will return to helm the state, prompting speculation in political circles.

'India is big enough to have over 4 airlines'
'India is big enough to have over 4 airlines'

'Within five years, we should be achieving more on the international front than what it took most airlines 15 to 20 years back.'

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances