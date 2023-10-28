Maine mass shooting suspect found dead

The suspect in the mass killing of 18 people and wounding 13 in Lewiston city in the US state of Maine was found dead.





Robert Card, who was wanted in connection with the shootings at Schemengees Bar and Grille and at Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley in Lewiston, is believed to have died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, a law enforcement official said.





On Wednesday night, Card, a military reservist in the US Army, opened fire inside a bowling alley and then went to a nearby bar to fatally shoot 18 people.





A massive search operation was carried out after the shooting, a lockdown was also imposed in the city which was later lifted on Friday.