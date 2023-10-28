RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Kerala's actor-turned politician Suresh Gopi accused of misbehaving with scribe
October 28, 2023  01:09
image
The Kerala Union of Working Journalists on Friday demanded an unconditional apology from actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi, accusing him of misbehaving with a woman journalist during a press meeting in Kozhikode. 

In a statement, the KUWJ said the BJP leader's behaviour was an insult to all working women. 

"A complaint will be filed before the women's commission against Suresh Gopi for misbehaving with the journalist while talking to the media. Other appropriate legal actions will also be taken," the union said in a statement. 

The move follows a video that surfaced online purportedly showing Gopi placing his hand on the shoulder of the journalist, who pushes it away twice. 

"It was clear from the visuals that she firmly and repeatedly brushed his hand away from her shoulders after she asked a question which he did not like," the union said. 

Sources close to the journalist said a police complaint will be filed on Saturday. 

The actor and his party have not reacted to the incident. -- PTI
