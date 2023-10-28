It's either us or them: Israel Defence Minister

In a call with Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, the United States Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin has "underscored the importance of protecting civilians" during operations in Gaza, the Times of Israel quoted a Pentagon official as saying on Friday.The phone call came even as the Gallant reiterated that Israel was prepared for a long and difficult ground offensive.

"We are at war for the nation - it's either us, or them" the Israel Defence Minister said in a video posted on X.

According to the US Department of Defence, Secretary Austin stressed "the importance of protecting civilians during the Israel Defence Forces' operations and focusing on the urgency of humanitarian aid delivery for civilians in Gaza."

"He also raised his focus on the need for Hamas to release all of the hostages," the statement adds.

On Friday night, the Israeli Defence Forces ramped up their ground operation into the Gaza strip. The Israeli Air Force also conducted several air strikes to back its ground operations. According to news reports emerging from the Palestinian side, internet and phone services were down across Gaza. For the last two days, IDF infantry forces and tanks have conducted limited operations in the Gaza Strip.