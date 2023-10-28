RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
It's either us or them: Israel Defence Minister
October 28, 2023  10:12
image
In a call with Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, the United States Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin has "underscored the importance of protecting civilians" during operations in Gaza, the Times of Israel quoted a Pentagon official as saying on Friday.The phone call came even as the Gallant reiterated that Israel was prepared for a long and difficult ground offensive.
 
"We are at war for the nation - it's either us, or them" the Israel Defence Minister said in a video posted on X. 
 
According to the US Department of Defence, Secretary Austin stressed "the importance of protecting civilians during the Israel Defence Forces' operations and focusing on the urgency of humanitarian aid delivery for civilians in Gaza."
 
"He also raised his focus on the need for Hamas to release all of the hostages," the statement adds.
 
On Friday night, the Israeli Defence Forces ramped up their ground operation into the Gaza strip. The Israeli Air Force also conducted several air strikes to back its ground operations. According to news reports emerging from the Palestinian side, internet and phone services were down across Gaza. For the last two days, IDF infantry forces and tanks have conducted limited operations in the Gaza Strip.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Industry Praise Murthy; Janata Denounce Him
Industry Praise Murthy; Janata Denounce Him

Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy stirred a storm on X when he said young people should work 70 hours a week to level up the country's productivity. In a conversation with former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai in the inaugural episode of...

When Pak Rangers Fired At BSF Posts
When Pak Rangers Fired At BSF Posts

Two BSF personnel and a woman were injured on Thursday, October 26, 2023 night when Pakistani Rangers started firing at the International Border in the Arnia and RS Pura sectors of Jammu district.

In Pictures - Tottenham go five points clear with win at Palace
In Pictures - Tottenham go five points clear with win at Palace

Tottenham Hotspur opened a five-point lead at the top of the Premier League with a 2-1 victory at Crystal Palace as their unbeaten start to the season continued on Friday.

India abstains from UN vote on Israel-Hamas conflict
India abstains from UN vote on Israel-Hamas conflict

The Jordanian-drafted resolution did not make any mention of the militant group Hamas, with the US expressing outrage at the "omission".

Arrested Bengal minister Mallick hospitalised after fainting in court
Arrested Bengal minister Mallick hospitalised after fainting in court

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested West Bengal minister Jyotipriyo Mallick in a money laundering case linked to an alleged multi-core ration distribution scam in the state, official sources said on Friday.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances