Israeli troops, Hamas terrorists clash in Gaza

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said that their overnight ground operation in the Gaza Strip involved clashes between troops and Hamas terrorists, The Times of Israel reported.





No soldiers were reported injured during these confrontations.





The IDF believes that they managed to eliminate several Hamas terrorists in the raid and also destroyed infrastructure belonging to the terrorist group.





As of now, IDF infantry, combat engineering forces, and tanks remain inside the Gaza Strip, indicating that the ground operation is ongoing.





The IDF has referred to this operation as an 'expanded ground activity' rather than a full ground offensive.





"Additionally, the IDF fighter jets attacked about 150 underground targets in the northern Gaza Strip tonight. During the attack, terrorists of the terrorist organisation Hamas were eliminated and combat tunnels, underground combat spaces and other underground terrorist infrastructures were destroyed," the IDF said. -- ANI