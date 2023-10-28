Israeli strike kills Hamas' aerial forces chief

The head of Hamas' aerial unit, Issam Abu Rukbeh, was killed in an overnight airstrike, as confirmed by the Israel Defence Forces and Shin Bet security services.





Abu Rukbeh was responsible for overseeing Hamas' drones, unmanned aerial vehicles, paragliders, aerial detection systems, and air defences.





He played a significant role in planning and executing the October 7 attack by directing terrorists who used paragliders to enter southern Israel and coordinating drone attacks on Israel Defence Forces observation posts.





On October 14, the IDF announced the killing of the previous head of Hamas's aerial forces, Murad Abu Murad.





The Israel Defence Forces also identified Sgt Shirel Haim Pour, a 20-year-old from Rishon Lezion, as one of the soldiers killed in the October 7 Hamas attack.





Her name was cleared for publication after notifying her family, as reported by The Times of Israel.





Sgt Pour served in the Gaza Division, and her death brings the total number of soldiers, officers, and reservists killed in the conflict to 311.





During the Israel Defence Forces' overnight ground operation in the Gaza Strip, there were several clashes between troops and Hamas terrorists.





However, no soldiers were reported injured in these confrontations.





Meanwhile, the Israeli Air Force fighter jets attacked about 150 underground targets in the northern Gaza Strip tonight. -- ANI

