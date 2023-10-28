RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


India awaits copy of Qatari court verdict on 8 citizens
October 28, 2023  00:40
A day after a court in Qatar handed eight former Indian Navy personnel death sentences, India is learnt to be exploring various options including approaching the court of appeal against the verdict, people familiar with the matter said on Friday. 

They said various options are being looked at to find a solution to the issue. 

It is learnt that India is yet to get a copy of the judgement by Qatar's court of first instance. 

There is no comment by Qatar on the court verdict. 

The people familiar with the matter said New Delhi is likely to firm up its options after thoroughly examining the verdict. 

They said India may also look at resolution of the matter diplomatically or politically. 

The Qatari Emir pardons a number of prisoners every year based on appeals for clemency. 

There is also the option of New Delhi pitching for using an India-Qatar agreement on the transfer of sentenced prisoners, said one of the people cited above. 

The 2015 pact provides for the completion of sentences by each other's prisoners in their home country. -- PTI
