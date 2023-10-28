RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
IDF advises Gaza residents to relocate south
October 28, 2023  20:10
image
The Israel Defence Forces has issued an advisory for Gaza residents, warning them to relocate south 'immediately', saying that the window 'to act' is closing as Israel continues to expand its operations in Gaza.

In a video posted on social media platform X, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, IDF Spokesman, has urged the residents of northern Gaza and Gaza City to temporarily relocate south and added that moving back to northern Gaza will be possible once the intense hostilities end.

He said, 'Attention. Citizens of Gaza, listen carefully. This is an urgent military advisory from the Israel Defence Forces. For your immediate safety, we urge all residents of northern Gaza and Gaza City to temporarily relocate south. Let me repeat. We urge all residents of northern Gaza and Gaza City to locate south immediately. This is a temporary measure. Moving back to northern Gaza will be possible once the intense hostilities end.'

'Hamas puts your life in danger by placing weapons and forces within civilians in Gaza, including schools, mosques and hospitals,' he warned the residents, as he spoke.

Rear Admiral Hagari said that the impending IDF operation is set to neutralise these threats of Hamas with precision and intensity.

"The impending IDF operation is set to neutralise these threats of Hamas with precision and intensity. Humanity remains haunted by the massacre unleashed by Hamas on October 7. A massacre of innocent lives," he said, adding that Israeli men, women, children and babies were beheaded, raped and burnt alive.

"We won't forget that. And the kidnapping of over 200 Israelis. We will not forget," Rear Admiral Hagari said.

"To the residents of northern Gaza and Gaza City, your window to act is closing. Move south. For your own safety, move south. This is not a mere precaution. It is an urgent plea for the safety of the civilians in Gaza," he further added.

Rear Admiral Hagari said that the military is 'advancing through the stages of the war' in Gaza, with ground forces actively conducting operations in the Strip.

"Infantry, armoured, engineering and artillery forces are participating in the activity, accompanied by heavy (air) fire," he said, adding, "The forces are still on the ground and continue the fighting."

No soldiers have been hurt in the expanded ground operation, he said.   -- ANI

IMAGE: Smoke rises over Gaza, as seen from Israel's border with Gaza, in southern Israel on October 28, 2023. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

In Pictures - Australia win high-scoring thriller with new zeal
In Pictures - Australia win high-scoring thriller with new zeal

Images from the ICC World Cup match between Australia and New Zealand, in Dharamsala, on Saturday.

Ethics Committee asks Mahua Moitra to appear on Nov 2
Ethics Committee asks Mahua Moitra to appear on Nov 2

The Lok Sabha's ethics committee on Saturday turned down Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra's request to call her after November 5 while allowing a two-day extension, as the panel asked her to appear before it for 'oral evidence' on...

Delhi woman shot dead at her house by lover's brother
Delhi woman shot dead at her house by lover's brother

A 24-year-old woman was shot dead allegedly by a man in front of her brother and mother inside her house in the southeast Delhi's Jaitpur area, police said on Saturday.

Head hammers hundred as Australia down NZ in thriller
Head hammers hundred as Australia down NZ in thriller

The 2019 runners-up looked out of the contest after Ravindra fell in the 41st over but James Neesham injected fresh drama with a never-say-die 58 but it was not enough in the end.

Hunger strikes to begin across Maharashtra from Sunday: Jarange
Hunger strikes to begin across Maharashtra from Sunday: Jarange

Activist Manoj Jarange, who is observing an indefinite fast for the Maratha quota demand, on Saturday said a series of hunger strikes will begin in every village in Maharashtra from October 29 if the government fails to grant the...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances