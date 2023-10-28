RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Hamas HQ under Shifa hospital using fuel, oxygen: IDF
October 28, 2023  17:53
The Hamas terrorist headquarters under the Shifa Hospital is currently draining necessities from Gazans and using them for terror purposes, said the Israel Defence Forces (IDF).

According to the IDF, the terror group has been using the basic requirements of Gazans such as fuel, oxygen, water and electricity and using them for terrorism.

An IDF officer held a telephone conversation with a senior Gazan Energy official.

The Energy official said, "Those who have connections, go to the gas station as there is fuel..."

But the Hamas 'guys bring a fuel container and fill it up, using connections', he added.

He further said that Hamas terrorists are the ones who run the hospitals, "They have diesel for the gas station, they have at least a million litres...there could be enough till next Thursday."

"Underground, I am sure they have at least half a million litres."

The energy official further stressed that the terrible thing is that, even if all the people die, even if Israel kills 10,000 civilians every day, 'it won't matter to them, and they don't care. What is important to them is to stay in power'.

Israel Defence Forces (IDF) Spokesman Rear Adm Daniel Hagari on Friday said that the Hamas terror group's main base of operations is under Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, The Times of Israel reported.

In a briefing for reporters, Hagari said that Hamas has many underground complexes under Shifa, the largest hospital in the Gaza Strip, which they are using to direct attacks against Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also levelled similar allegations against Hamas.   -- ANI
