Comply with UNGA resolution: Palestine

Welcoming the overwhelming support for the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) resolution, calling for immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce between Israeli forces and Hamas terrorists in Gaza, the State of Palestine has urged for compliance of this resolution.

Palestine has also affirmed the need to ensure accountability with this resolution in case of non-compliance.

The remarks came as the United Nations General Assembly on Friday (local time) adopted a resolution calling for an "immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce" between Israeli forces and Hamas terrorists in Gaza. The resolution made no specific mention of the Hamas terror attacks of October 7.

The Jordanian-led draft resolution was adopted by the General Assembly, with 120 votes in favour, 14 against and 45 abstentions. The 45 nations that abstained from voting on the resolution included Iceland, India, Panama, Lithuania and Greece.

"Today, here in the General Assembly, in the world's parliament, countries of principle & conscience, peace-loving nations stood up & proved that the int. community has not forsaken humanity (Cont.)," posted State of Palestine's Mission to the UN on X.

"The State of Palestine welcomes the overwhelming support for the General Assembly resolution calling for the protection of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip from Israel's onslaught and massacres and the unequivocal call for immediate humanitarian truce and unimpeded humanitarian assistance as well as the unambiguous rejection of any attempts at the forced transfer of the Palestinian population," said the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates in a statement.

"As the Israeli assault against the Palestinian people reaches a new peak of brutality, including a complete communications blackout, there is a solid international position rejecting Israel's unhinged aggression and its clear disregard for international humanitarian law and the lives of Palestinian civilians. This vote signals the commitment of a moral majority of the international community to uphold its obligations and the rejection of double standards and politicisation of international humanitarian law," the statement added.

The statement also appealed to Israel to comply with its obligations and heed the calls of the international community: "End its aggression, end its massacres, and end its mass killing of the Palestinian people".