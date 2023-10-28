AAP releases second list of candidates for Rajasthan polls

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday released its second list of 21 candidates for the November 25 Rajasthan assembly polls.





The party had released its first list of 23 candidates on October 26.





'Second list of candidates for Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023 is here. All the best to all the candidates. #EkMaukaKejriwalKo,' the party said in a post on X.





The party has fielded Manish Sharma from Bikaner West, while Rohit Joshi, ex IRS officer R P Meena, Hardan Singh Gujjar are in the fray from Jodhpur, Chhabra and Behror, respectively.





Mukesh Bhupremi, Lal Singh, Dipesh Soni, Visvender Singh have been fielded by the party from Sawai Madhopur, Bali, Khanpur and Ramgarh, respectively.





Jhabar Singh Khicchar, Hemant Kumar Kumawat, Dr Sanju Bala, Dilip Kumar Meena, Archit Gupta, Puran Mal Khatik, Heena Firoj Baig, Rohitash Chaturvedi are contesting from Sikar, Chomu, Ratangarh, Pipalda, Civil Lines, Shahpura, Karauli and Nadbai, respectively.





The AAP had earlier announced that it was ready to contest upcoming assembly polls in three states -- Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. -- PTI

