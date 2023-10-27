Youth held in ammunition theft case in Hyderabad





A joint operation carried out by Government Railway Police and Railway Protection Force led to the recovery of the stolen ammunition and apprehension of the accused, who is a labourer, they said.





The accused allegedly stole a backpack containing 60 INSAS rounds, three magazines and a pouch on October 24 from a CRPF constable at Secunderabad railway station, they said.





Based on the complaint of the CRPF constable a case under section 379 (theft) of the IPC was registered by the GRP and eight teams were formed, consisting of both GRP and RPF personnel, and further investigations were taken up.





The investigation involved a meticulous review of CCTV footage from the Secunderabad railway station, a GRP official said adding the accused, N Ananda Murthy, was identified in the CCTV footage and subsequently apprehended along with the backpack in the Gandhinagar Metro Station area. -- PTI

A 21-year-old man was on Thursday arrested here in connection with the ammunition theft case, the police said.