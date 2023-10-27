RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Woman's body found on Delhi Metro station's parking area
October 27, 2023  17:26
image
The decomposed body of a woman, believed to be around 30 years old, was recovered from the parking area of the Shastri Park Metro station in northeast Delhi, police said on Friday. 

According to a police official, the body seems to be three-four days' old and was highly decomposed. 

The police said a passerby spotted the body lying in the parking lot which is connected to a jungle area. 

"With the help of CCTV cameras and nearby residents, the police are trying to ascertain if someone threw it in the parking lot or if it was a natural death," said a police officer. 

The body has been sent for a postmortem. 

 Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal issued a notice to the Delhi police on the matter and sought a copy of the FIR, details of accused arrested and a detailed report about action taken so far. 

"The Delhi Commission for Women has taken suo motu cognizance of media reports of recovery of dead body of a woman. This is a very serious matter. In view of the above, please provide DCW a copy of FIR registered in the matter and details of accused arrested," Maliwal said in her letter to the deputy commissioner of police (North East district). -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Shall I shoot myself too? RPF jawan asked wife after killing 4 in train
Shall I shoot myself too? RPF jawan asked wife after killing 4 in train

Her statement also mentioned that the accused had a "blood clot" in the brain and was taking medicines for the same.

Vikram lander raised dust during Moon landing, created halo
Vikram lander raised dust during Moon landing, created halo

Scientists at ISRO used the orbiter high resolution camera onboard the Chandrayaan-2 orbiter to study the lunar surface hours before and after the soft-landing of Vikram lander on the moon on August 23.

Maratha quota: Panel examining Nizam-era documents gets extension till Dec 24
Maratha quota: Panel examining Nizam-era documents gets extension till Dec 24

The development comes in the wake of an indefinite hunger strike launched by activist Manoj Jarange in Jalna district on Wednesday to demand reservation for the Maratha community.

In Pictures - What a World Cup cliffhanger in Chennai!
In Pictures - What a World Cup cliffhanger in Chennai!

South Africa broke their 24-year World Cup jinx against Pakistan with a nervy one-wicket victory and inched closer to securing a semi-final place with their fifth win in six matches.

In Pictures - South Africa edge Pakistan in thriller to go top
In Pictures - South Africa edge Pakistan in thriller to go top

IMAGES from the ICC World Cup match between Pakistan and South Africa, in Chennai, on Friday.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances