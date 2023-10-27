Woman's body found on Delhi Metro station's parking area





According to a police official, the body seems to be three-four days' old and was highly decomposed.





The police said a passerby spotted the body lying in the parking lot which is connected to a jungle area.





"With the help of CCTV cameras and nearby residents, the police are trying to ascertain if someone threw it in the parking lot or if it was a natural death," said a police officer.





The body has been sent for a postmortem.





Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal issued a notice to the Delhi police on the matter and sought a copy of the FIR, details of accused arrested and a detailed report about action taken so far.





"The Delhi Commission for Women has taken suo motu cognizance of media reports of recovery of dead body of a woman. This is a very serious matter. In view of the above, please provide DCW a copy of FIR registered in the matter and details of accused arrested," Maliwal said in her letter to the deputy commissioner of police (North East district). -- PTI

The decomposed body of a woman, believed to be around 30 years old, was recovered from the parking area of the Shastri Park Metro station in northeast Delhi, police said on Friday.